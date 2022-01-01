6,178 Shares in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.15% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $125,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.