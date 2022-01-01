$620,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to post $620,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $590,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $650,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year sales of $2.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $2.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.28 million to $10.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nyxoah.

NYXH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

