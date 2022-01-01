$628.36 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to announce sales of $628.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $620.70 million and the highest is $637.70 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $509.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NYSE WWW traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. 347,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,884,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after purchasing an additional 394,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after buying an additional 1,364,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

