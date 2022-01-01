$638.63 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post sales of $638.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $641.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $636.00 million. Atlassian reported sales of $501.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 996.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.29. The stock had a trading volume of 556,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,079. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.67, a PEG ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.54.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.