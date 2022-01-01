$7.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post $7.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.75 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $7.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.66 billion to $30.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,167,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

