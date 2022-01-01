8,300 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in C3.ai by 50.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 185,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $8,561,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 163,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $7,478,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 638,309 shares of company stock valued at $29,091,765. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AI opened at $31.25 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $176.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

AI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

