$842.45 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will announce $842.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $787.16 million to $875.00 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $496.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRG shares. Aegis lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

