8PAY (8PAY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $177,876.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $3.54 million and $177,876.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.21 or 0.07811677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00074459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,558.08 or 0.99942904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00053318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007913 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

