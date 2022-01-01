8X8 PROTOCOL Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $721,678.42 and $507,413.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003192 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004153 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

