$90.25 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post sales of $90.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.59 million and the lowest is $89.90 million. DZS reported sales of $88.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $342.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $342.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $374.22 million, with estimates ranging from $363.43 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $88.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DZS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of DZSI opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.21. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DZS by 49.2% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 356,282 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,519,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DZS by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 113,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DZS in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

