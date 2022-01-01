$91.78 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to report sales of $91.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $95.97 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $47.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $319.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $323.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $322.03 million, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $324.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SB shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,568.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 84.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth about $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SB traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. 980,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,514. The company has a market cap of $450.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.58. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

