$91.82 Million in Sales Expected for DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will report sales of $91.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.30 million and the lowest is $90.34 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year sales of $368.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.22 million to $370.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $395.73 million, with estimates ranging from $391.95 million to $399.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

DDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $1,937,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $33,500,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $792,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI remained flat at $$15.50 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,709. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

