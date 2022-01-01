A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,427,000 after purchasing an additional 154,337 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $86.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

