AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 31.15%. Analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

