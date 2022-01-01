AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $60.87.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Read More: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.