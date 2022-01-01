Acute Angle Cloud Achieves Market Cap of $1.59 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $47,091.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 57.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,571.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.81 or 0.07901379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.13 or 0.00315578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.48 or 0.00938539 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00073008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.89 or 0.00523197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.27 or 0.00259120 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

