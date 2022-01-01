Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,556 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $276.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.83 and a 200-day moving average of $248.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.