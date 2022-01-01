Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 33.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $831.00.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,056.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,068.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 342.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

