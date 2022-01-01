Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $262,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,521,000 after buying an additional 61,731 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

