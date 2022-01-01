Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

