Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,585 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7,846.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

IYC opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $87.51.

