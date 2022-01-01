Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $374.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.18. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $377.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

