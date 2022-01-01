Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adial Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of ADIL opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Adial Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William B. Stilley III bought 10,000 shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADIL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 370,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

