Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 288,635 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,010,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,635 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.62% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $78,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $42.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $42.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.