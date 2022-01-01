Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $61.55 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,039 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $61,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,196,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,283,000 after buying an additional 374,997 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 590,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after buying an additional 220,781 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after buying an additional 27,521 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.79. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

