Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.69% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $108,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,955,000 after acquiring an additional 608,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,821,000 after acquiring an additional 448,420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,280,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after acquiring an additional 240,843 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.31 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

