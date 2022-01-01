AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,210 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $22,329,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 565,677 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $7,828,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $4,886,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 119.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 497,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 270,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.