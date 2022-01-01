AE Wealth Management LLC Has $726,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

DFUS opened at $51.70 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17.

