AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.64.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

AGCO stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. AGCO has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.20.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth $49,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

