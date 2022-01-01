Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Agilent Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of A opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.78.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 142.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of analysts recently commented on A shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

