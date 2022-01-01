Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.60

Air Canada (TSE:AC)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.60 and traded as low as C$21.09. Air Canada shares last traded at C$21.13, with a volume of 1,467,125 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares raised Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Air Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83. The firm has a market cap of C$7.56 billion and a PE ratio of -1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.92.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.46) by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total transaction of C$304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$678,267.50.

About Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

