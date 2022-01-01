Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGI. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

AGI stock opened at C$9.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.75. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.79%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

