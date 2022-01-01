Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,757 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $179,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE opened at $222.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.97 and a 200-day moving average of $201.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

