Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $118.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $322.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

