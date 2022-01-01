Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $98.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

ALLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allakos by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after acquiring an additional 225,146 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 983,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,111,000 after acquiring an additional 161,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 455,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 126,086 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLK stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.70. Allakos has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Allakos will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

