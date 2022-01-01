Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $143.90 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.66. The company has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.76.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

