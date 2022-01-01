Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after buying an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $116.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

