Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 4,813 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 498.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 501.0% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $67.29.

