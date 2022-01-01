Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires New Position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GAMR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GAMR opened at $87.87 on Friday. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20.

