Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires New Position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2022

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GAMR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GAMR opened at $87.87 on Friday. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.