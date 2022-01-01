Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

