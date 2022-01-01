Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New $285,000 Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 411,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 807,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 85,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $30.61 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

