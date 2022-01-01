Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.9% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,914.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,770.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

