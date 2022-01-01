Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.20

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.20 and traded as high as C$17.69. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 58,737 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALS shares. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price target on Altius Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.51. The stock has a market cap of C$720.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

