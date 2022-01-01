Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Holdings Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 277,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 159,929 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.21.

AIMC stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

