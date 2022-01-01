Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

MO opened at $47.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

