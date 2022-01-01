Amalgamated Bank Has $1.24 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 83,248 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

