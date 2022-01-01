Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,585 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,363 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 15.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,602 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 11.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 31.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.