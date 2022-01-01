American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,021,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,135 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises 1.5% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $82,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,550 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.98.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

