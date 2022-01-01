Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Raised by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 47.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Analog Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

