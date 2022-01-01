Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.26. 43,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

