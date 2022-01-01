Analysts Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.92. Veeva Systems reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.61.

Shares of VEEV traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,970. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,152 shares of company stock worth $10,164,506. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.